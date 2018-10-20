Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL soon to get Vodafone support in India

A good news for Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL users as Vodafone is rolling out its VoLTE support to these devices.

According to some media reports that the 4G VoLte support will be available with a minor update.

The company is providing its VoLTE services in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra & Goa, Haryana, Chennai, UP East, UP West, Karnataka, Punjab and it will be extended across the country in a phased manner over the next few months.

At present Vodafone VoLTE will be available on all VoLTE devices and currently, it is compatible with OnePlus 3, 3T, 5, 5T, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 8, Nokia 1, Nokia 7 plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Huawei Honor View 10, 9i, 7X, 8 Pro, 6X & 9 Lite, Samsung C9 Pro, J7 Nxt, Gionee M7Power, Lava Z91, Micromax Canvas 2 2018 , Canvas 2, Plus 2018, Karbonn Frame S9, ITEL S42, Apple 6, 6+, 6S, 6S+, 7, 7+, 8, 8+,- ,X, SE,Infinix Hot S3 and Tecno CAMON ISky.

How to enjoy Vodafone VoLTE

1. Customers can access Vodafone VoLTE services on all VoLTE enabled devices. Several popular handsets are already compatible with the Vodafone VoLTE network, and the numbers of such handsets are growing rapidly. To check if you can enjoy Vodafone VoLTE on your handset, please click on the link -www.vodafone.in/volte

2. Upgrade the mobile device's OS to the latest version

3. Ensure the device has a Vodafone 4G SIM: Customers with Dual-SIM handsets have to ensure that the Vodafone 4G SIM has been inserted in the data SIM slot/slot 1 and network mode has been set as "4G/3G/2G (Auto)".

For those who are not aware, VoLTE stands for Voice over LTE and is a new protocol for transmitting voice data over the LTE network.

The biggest advantage of VoLTE is that call quality is superior to 3G or 2G connections as far more data can be transferred over 4G than 2G or 3G.