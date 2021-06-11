Government Approves 5 MHz Spectrum In 700 MHz Band; Boosting Railways Communication News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Government has approved a 5 MHz spectrum in 700 MHz band to the Indian Railways to increase high-speed radio communication. With the 5 MHz spectrum, Indian Railways is likely to provide Long Term Evolution based on the Mobile Train Radio Communication on the route.

However, the investment is likely to cross Rs. 25,000 crores and the whole project will be completed in the next five years. The LTE services are expected to offer reliable voice, video, and data communication services for security services and safety.

The extra spectrum will be used for signalling and provide seamless communication loco pilots and guards. In addition, the 5 MHz spectrum will allow the Internet of Things, which will be based on a remote asset to monitor the wagons & locos, live videos feed of CCTV cameras in the train coaches to provide safer and faster train operations.

"The spectrum charges may be levied based on a formula basis as prescribed by Department of Telecommunications for Royalty Charges and License Fee for Captive use as recommended by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India," it said.

However, the Indian Government has announced that the spectrum charges might be imposed on the formula prescribed by the Department of Telecommunication. Notably, the

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India suggested License fees and Royalty Charges for the sector.

In addition, the Government said that the 5 MHz spectrum band might increase the line capacity to accommodate more trains via existing infrastructure.

"The modern rail network will result in reduced transportation costs and higher efficiency. Also, it will attract multinational industries to set up manufacturing units to fulfil the 'Make in India' mission and generate employment," it added.

It is worth noting that Indian Railways is dependent on optic fibre for its communication network; however, with the new allocation of fresh spectrum, the users will be able to use high-speed radio on a real-time basis.

In addition, the modernization of railway communication will improve infrastructure and safety of travel along with signalling for operations. Besides, the Wi-Fi enhancement will help railways to increase revenues as it will offer faster and safer journeys.

