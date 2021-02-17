Just In
Government Launches Digital Intelligence Unit To Track Pesky Calls And Fraud Messages
Pesky calls and fraud over mobile networks are not new as several people have faced similar situations where they have been duped on their money through fake calls. However, to control frauds, the Government has launched a digital intelligence unit (DIU) services. The DIU is specially designed to investigate all frauds via telecom resources.
The DIU will basically communicate between DoT, telcos, and all financial institutions. The government will launch a mobile application along with a website platform and messages so that users can file a complaint against all frauds. The digital intelligence unit will help users who are facing harassment via pesky calls or messages and financial issues from telemarketers or individuals.
Department of Telecommunication Will Block SIM Cards
The Government is reportedly planning to invest between Rs. 20 to Rs. 25 crores for setting the entire ecosystem. Also, the ministry said that if they get a complaint then that SIM and device will be blocked to secure online transactions. Besides, the Government is planning to take strict action against all telemarketers who harass customers.
Additionally, the Government has asked to pay penalties to all those individuals who are involved in fraudulent cases send bulk messages to customers. In fact, Minister of IT & Telecom and Law Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked ministry officials to conduct a meeting with all telecom operators and telemarketers regarding the new services.
TRAI Introduces Do Not Disturb App For Telecom Operators
To install DND applications, users have to install the app from the Play Store. You have to allow the app to track your calls and messages, enter your select the operator, write your mobile number, display name, and tap on the sign-in option. Now, you have to verify the number. You'll be redirected to another page that will allow you to report voice calls and messages. The app also allows you to check the status of the complaint, registration status, and feedback.
