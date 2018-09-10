Hathway announces 300Mbps broadband with 2TB data and free WiFi Mesh solution

Hathway on September 10 announced a new 300Mbps home broadband plan for Chennai customer during an event. The company has also joined hands with TP-link and launched its Edge WiFi Mesh solution. The Wi-Fi router will be available for free as a part of the service. This is the first time Hathway is doing something like this in India. Earlier the company came up with the 200Mbps broadband offer priced at Rs 1049, which gives 1TB FUP data per month.

The new 300Mbps offer comes with 2TB of FUP per month, and it comes with the price tag of Rs 1250 per month. So for a year, you have to pay Rs 15,000 and for 6-months the plans will cost you Rs 7500.

The TP-Link Deco M5 mesh comes with a coverage range of 3000 to 4000 square feet area. The company claims that it is capable of entire home connectivity, even in a large old brick multi-story house that has plaster walls.

It is capable of automatically optimizing the band and path for each device. The user can also be able to adjust the priority of devices. Moreover, users will also be able to monitor the Internet speed and usage. You will also get monthly reports on usage and content, blocked content, and security threats.

However, all of us shouldn't have to get excited for this plan now because it is only available in Chennai from today, September 10. This plan will start rolling out gradually in other metro cities from December 1, 2018.

"WiFi is the oxygen for digital homes and our mesh routers can blanket a home with great coverage, With demand for 4K OTT entertainment, online gaming and Internet of Things application on the rising, it's necessary for us to provide high-speed connectivity to our consumers.

Chennai is one of the fastest growing markets for broadband and content consumption. Hathway is delighted to offer this service, which is a first in India and Chennai will be the first market to receive this service," says Rajan Gupta, MD of Hathway.