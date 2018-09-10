ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Hathway announces 300Mbps broadband with 2TB data and free WiFi Mesh solution

Hathway launches new broadband plan with 300Mbps speed with 2TB data and free Wi-Fi router. All you need to know.

By

Related Articles

    Hathway on September 10 announced a new 300Mbps home broadband plan for Chennai customer during an event. The company has also joined hands with TP-link and launched its Edge WiFi Mesh solution. The Wi-Fi router will be available for free as a part of the service. This is the first time Hathway is doing something like this in India. Earlier the company came up with the 200Mbps broadband offer priced at Rs 1049, which gives 1TB FUP data per month.

    Hathway announces 300Mbps broadband with 2TB data and free WiFi router

    The new 300Mbps offer comes with 2TB of FUP per month, and it comes with the price tag of Rs 1250 per month. So for a year, you have to pay Rs 15,000 and for 6-months the plans will cost you Rs 7500.

    The TP-Link Deco M5 mesh comes with a coverage range of 3000 to 4000 square feet area. The company claims that it is capable of entire home connectivity, even in a large old brick multi-story house that has plaster walls.

    It is capable of automatically optimizing the band and path for each device. The user can also be able to adjust the priority of devices. Moreover, users will also be able to monitor the Internet speed and usage. You will also get monthly reports on usage and content, blocked content, and security threats.
    However, all of us shouldn't have to get excited for this plan now because it is only available in Chennai from today, September 10. This plan will start rolling out gradually in other metro cities from December 1, 2018.

    "WiFi is the oxygen for digital homes and our mesh routers can blanket a home with great coverage, With demand for 4K OTT entertainment, online gaming and Internet of Things application on the rising, it's necessary for us to provide high-speed connectivity to our consumers.

    Chennai is one of the fastest growing markets for broadband and content consumption. Hathway is delighted to offer this service, which is a first in India and Chennai will be the first market to receive this service," says Rajan Gupta, MD of Hathway.

    Read More About: hathway broadband telecom news
    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue