Hathway Broadband Offering Freedom Plan With 100Mbps Speed At Rs. 499

Hathway, the broadband service operator is known for delivering up to 100Mbps internet speed in the majority of cities. However, it has been reported that the company has started proving up to 300 Mbps speeds in selected cities. The company is offering it 100Mbps plan in Hyderabad with an effective price of Rs. 499 per month.

However, do note that the Hathway Freedom Plan needs to be availed for 12 months at Rs. 5,988 which means the effective cost of the plan will be Rs. 499 per month. Do remember that this pricing is excluding all the taxes which means the price of the plan might cost slightly higher. Also, the company is offering the Freedom plan with an unlimited data option however, other rivals like ACT Fibernet are still having FUP limit on their internet plans.

According to the reports, Hathway is giving a tough competition in Hyderabad to its rival internet service providers like JioFiber, ACT Fibernet, Airtel Xstream. Hathway is offering affordable tariff plans with minimum bandwidth speeds of 25Mbps and maximum speeds of 125Mbps.

The Hathway Freedom plan comes with broadband speeds of 100Mbps and it cost Rs. 599 per month if a subscriber chooses to take the plan on a monthly basis. If the user chooses the same plan for six-months then the cost of the plan will become Rs. 549. The subscriber needs to pay Rs. 3,294 + taxes for six month plan.

The same plan will cost you Rs. 499 if you choose to pay Rs. 5,988 for 12 months. The benefit of the Hathway internet plans is it comes with unlimited data without any UP limit in Hyderabad.

The company offers a 125Mbps plan as well called Hathway Thunder plan. User can avail the plan on a monthly, half-yearly, and annual basis at Rs. 649, Rs. 3,594, Rs. 6,588 respectively. This plan will cost Rs. 549 per month if subscribers choose the annual payment plan. Do note that the plans are only for new customers who are joining Hathway broadband for the first time.

