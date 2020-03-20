ENGLISH

    HMD Connect SIM Card Launched For Global Roaming In 120 Countries

    By
    |

    HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, and Nokia 1.3 smartphones and the Nokia 5310 feature phone at an event on Thursday. Along with the same, it also announced an interesting product called HMD Connect global data SIM card.

    It will provide users up to 1GB of data with a validity period of 14 days and users have the option to add more data as well. This interesting product from HMD Global will work in 120 countries across the world without any additional charges.

    HMD Connect Starter Kit Price

    HMD Connect global data SIM starter kit costs 19.95 euros (approx. Rs. 1,600). It will bundle 1GB of data for a validity period of 14 days. If you purchase two starter kits, then you will get the second starter kit for 10 euros (approx. Rs. 800). You can also order the HMD Connect SIM starter kit via the official HMD Connect website and get it delivered to your doorstep.

    Those who order the HMD Connect starter kit will get it shipped on March 30. Though India is not available in the list of countries in the drop down menu where the kit will be delivered, it will work in the country. And, HMD has assured that it will soon add more countries where it will be delivered.

    HMD Connect Data Price

    HMD Connect is priced at 9.95 euros (approx. Rs. 800) for the global data pack that will work in 120 countries. Furthermore, the pricing will depend on the country you are going to visit. The countries will be segmented into three zones based on the amount of data you get.

    Detailing the same, Zone 1 gives you 1GB data for 9.95 euros (approx. Rs.800), Zone 2 provides 500MB of data and Zone 3 provides 250MB of data. And, India belongs to Zone 2. Notably, each of these recharges is valid only for 14 days. If you are running out of data, you can pay an additional 5 euros (approx. Rs. 400) to get up to 1GB of additional data for the same location.

     

    How Is It Useful?

    HMD Connect global data SIM card helps users avoid the issues of buying a local SIM card each time they visit another country or paying outrageous international roaming charges. As apps such as WhatsApp provide the facility of voice and video calls, you need not be concerned about the data-only nature of the HMD Connect SIM kit.

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 15:51 [IST]
