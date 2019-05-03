How to get 1.5 GB data daily for 365 days from Idea Cellular News oi-Priyanka Dua The report also reveals that this plan is only available in few States i.e Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Secunderabad, Chennai, Baroda, Coimbatore

Despite the fact all telecom players are launching new plans on a regular basis, Idea has been quiet for some time. But now the telco has launched a new offer for its customers.

According to a Telecomtalk report Idea has launched a new offer in which the company is providing 1.5GB data daily for 365 days.

However, there is a catch as subscribers will have to apply for a Citi credit card initially from its website and they have to spend Rs. 4000 within 30 days of getting the card to avail the benefits.

The report also reveals that this plan is only available in few States i.e Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Secunderabad, Chennai, Baroda, Coimbatore, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.

Furthermore, this offer is available for a limited period.

Similarly, Vodafone has three plans for usage of 1.5 GB of high and it starts with Rs. 199 in which users are getting Under 1.5 GB of 4G/3G data per day for a period of 28 days. While Rs. 458 offers the same data for 84 days. Along with free local and STD voice calls and 100 SMSes per day. Lastly Rs. 509 is providing 1.5 GB of high-speed internet data for a period of 90 days. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day

Reliance Jio also offers five recharges plan for usage of 1.5 GB data per day. The plan starts at Rs 149, Rs. 349, Rs. 399

Rs. 449 and Rs. 1,699 in which subscribers are getting 1.5 GB of internet for 1 year from the date of recharge.

The plan also offers unlimited free local and STD voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.

Likewise, Airtel has two recharge plans and the first one starts at Rs.199 in which the company is offering 1.5 GB internet data per day for a period of 28 days. The plan also offers unlimited free local and STD voice calls and 100 SMSes per day and Rs. 448 recharge plan provides unlimited free local and STD voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.