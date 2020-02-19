ENGLISH

    Reliance Jio, which entered the broadband space last year, is giving tough competition to all broadband players. Currently, the company is offering seven plans, which start from Rs. 199 to Rs. 8,499. Now, it has been reported that JioFiber customers can get 5TB data per month by paying Rs. 1,170. This plan is valid for 35 days.

    How To Get 5TB Data Per Month From JioFiber
    Re

     

    Reliance JioFiber Rs. 199 Plan: Details

    This means users need to opt for Rs. 199 plan for about five times in a month. Notably, Rs. 199 plan offers 1000GB data instead of 100GB earlier, at 100Mbps speed. This plan is valid for only seven days, and if you calculate it five times, then you have to pay Rs. 1,170.

    This plan also ships unlimited calling. However, the company is also providing 4.5TB data at Rs. 1,053. This plan offers the same benefit for 30 days, reports TelecomTalk.

    This plan is somehow better than the other plans the company is offering. For instance, if a customer chooses the Rs. 1,299 plan then they have to pay Rs. 1,299 +18 percent GST and after paying this you'll get only 750GB data with 250 Mbps speed.

    Reliance JioFiber Plans: Details

    The first plan is priced at Rs. 199 where you get unlimited calling and 1000GB data per week. The other plan is available at Rs. 699, where you get 100 Mbps speed and 100GB data. This plans ships Rs. 1,200 worth of video calling and gaming facility. The Rs. 849 offers 200GB data along with unlimited calling. While, the Gold plan is available at Rs. 1299, which offers 500GB data for one month.

    Moving to premium plans, the first plan in this category is available at Rs. 2499 provides 1250GB data at 500mbps speed. The Rs. 3,999 plan is offering 2500GB data, and lastly, Rs. 8,499 plan ships 5000GB data at 1Gps speed. This plan is specially designed for enterprises.

     

    Reliance JioFiber Offering Fastest Streaming Speed In India

    According to Netflix ISP data, JioFiber is offering the fastest speed in the country. The company is leading the segment. The company has managed to surpass other broadband providers' i.e Spectra, Airtel and 7 Star Digital. JioFiber has managed to get 3.50Mbps speed in January. While, Airtel receives 3.48Mbps speed during the same month.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 18:05 [IST]
