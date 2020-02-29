How To Get Additional Data From Reliance Jio News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has a vast range of prepaid plans starting from Rs. 129 and go up to Rs. 2,121. These are very popular plans in the prepaid segment. However, the company has many top-up vouchers that are specially designed for those who use the internet a lot.

These vouches start at Rs. 11 and go up to Rs. 251. Interestingly, these plans offer add-on benefits to the existing plans, unlike Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Vouchers Under Rs. 101: Details

The 4G data vouchers are priced at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101. The first data voucher of Rs. 11 which provides 400MB of 4G data for the entire period. This is the additional benefit, which the company is providing after you exhaust the given data. Another plan is priced at Rs 21, where the user gets 1GB of 4G data. Then, there's a plan of Rs. 51 which offers 3GB additional data for the entire period. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 101 which provides 6GB of 4G data.

Airtel 4G Data Vouchers: Details

Airtel is offering two prepaid vouchers. The first plan is priced at Rs. 48, where a customer gets 3GB data for only 28 days. Secondly, Rs. 98 offers 6GB data for the same duration. Notably, these plans come for a limited period, which means if you fail to use these packs in the given 28 days, then these plans will expire.

BSNL Prepaid Vouchers: Details

Notably, the state-run telecom operator BSNL is also offering prepaid vouchers that provide data up to 5GB. However, the telco is offering 4G in very limited circles. So, these plans are specially designed for its 3G customers. Apart from that, BSNL has other vouchers that provide 1GB data for 28 days. This clearly shows that Reliance Jio is offering good benefits with its prepaid vouchers.

