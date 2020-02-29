ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Get Additional Data From Reliance Jio

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio has a vast range of prepaid plans starting from Rs. 129 and go up to Rs. 2,121. These are very popular plans in the prepaid segment. However, the company has many top-up vouchers that are specially designed for those who use the internet a lot.

    How To Get Additional Data From Reliance Jio

     

    These vouches start at Rs. 11 and go up to Rs. 251. Interestingly, these plans offer add-on benefits to the existing plans, unlike Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.

    Reliance Jio Prepaid Vouchers Under Rs. 101: Details

    The 4G data vouchers are priced at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101. The first data voucher of Rs. 11 which provides 400MB of 4G data for the entire period. This is the additional benefit, which the company is providing after you exhaust the given data. Another plan is priced at Rs 21, where the user gets 1GB of 4G data. Then, there's a plan of Rs. 51 which offers 3GB additional data for the entire period. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 101 which provides 6GB of 4G data.

    Airtel 4G Data Vouchers: Details

    Airtel is offering two prepaid vouchers. The first plan is priced at Rs. 48, where a customer gets 3GB data for only 28 days. Secondly, Rs. 98 offers 6GB data for the same duration. Notably, these plans come for a limited period, which means if you fail to use these packs in the given 28 days, then these plans will expire.

    BSNL Prepaid Vouchers: Details

    Notably, the state-run telecom operator BSNL is also offering prepaid vouchers that provide data up to 5GB. However, the telco is offering 4G in very limited circles. So, these plans are specially designed for its 3G customers. Apart from that, BSNL has other vouchers that provide 1GB data for 28 days. This clearly shows that Reliance Jio is offering good benefits with its prepaid vouchers.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X