Just In
- 3 hrs ago Ant MK3400W Mechanical Keyboard Review: Affordable Yet Outstanding
-
- 4 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite First Look Reveals S Pen: Report
- 5 hrs ago Honor 9X Lite Geekbench Listing Confirms 4GB RAM, Android 10 OS
- 9 hrs ago Week 10, 2020 Launch Roundup: Vivo APEX 2020, HTC Wildfire R70, Xperia 10 II, Vivo Z6 5G And More
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Jadeja takes stunner to dismiss Wagner, but didn't expect ball to come at that pace
- News Bengali actor who joined BJP resigns over hate filled situation
- Finance LPG Cylinder Prices Cut For The First Time In 6 Months
- Lifestyle What Is Keratin Treatment And Is It Good For Hair?
- Movies Ala Vaikunthapurramloo 50 Days Worldwide Collection: Allu Arjun Movie Is A 2020 Sankranti Winner
- Automobiles Mercedes-Benz E Class Facelift Models To Launch In India This Year: Details And Expected Price
- Education UPSC Tie-breaking Principles For Civil Services And Other Exams
- Travel March 2020: Indian Festivals And Events Guide
How To Get Additional Data From Reliance Jio
Reliance Jio has a vast range of prepaid plans starting from Rs. 129 and go up to Rs. 2,121. These are very popular plans in the prepaid segment. However, the company has many top-up vouchers that are specially designed for those who use the internet a lot.
These vouches start at Rs. 11 and go up to Rs. 251. Interestingly, these plans offer add-on benefits to the existing plans, unlike Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.
Reliance Jio Prepaid Vouchers Under Rs. 101: Details
The 4G data vouchers are priced at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101. The first data voucher of Rs. 11 which provides 400MB of 4G data for the entire period. This is the additional benefit, which the company is providing after you exhaust the given data. Another plan is priced at Rs 21, where the user gets 1GB of 4G data. Then, there's a plan of Rs. 51 which offers 3GB additional data for the entire period. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 101 which provides 6GB of 4G data.
Airtel 4G Data Vouchers: Details
Airtel is offering two prepaid vouchers. The first plan is priced at Rs. 48, where a customer gets 3GB data for only 28 days. Secondly, Rs. 98 offers 6GB data for the same duration. Notably, these plans come for a limited period, which means if you fail to use these packs in the given 28 days, then these plans will expire.
BSNL Prepaid Vouchers: Details
Notably, the state-run telecom operator BSNL is also offering prepaid vouchers that provide data up to 5GB. However, the telco is offering 4G in very limited circles. So, these plans are specially designed for its 3G customers. Apart from that, BSNL has other vouchers that provide 1GB data for 28 days. This clearly shows that Reliance Jio is offering good benefits with its prepaid vouchers.
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
29,499
-
19,433
-
25,999
-
34,644
-
1,06,900
-
16,995
-
29,499
-
10,990
-
19,433
-
12,999
-
13,999
-
15,299
-
62,900
-
34,644
-
45,900
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524
-
18,820
-
70,999
-
72,999
-
15,500
-
11,999
-
14,999