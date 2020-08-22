Airtel Fancy Numbers: How to Get Airtel Fancy / VIP Numbers Online News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Currently, the popularity of using fancy or VIP numbers has increased a lot. Not only business-related work but also many people choose Fancy number. So that their number looks different or unique from everyone else. You can choose a sim card based on the network speed in your place. However, the Airtel network connection is good everywhere. Now let's see what is Fancy Numbers and how you can get Airtel Fancy / VIP Number online?

What Is Fancy Number?

The fancy number is one that stays the same when rotated 180 degrees like - 701-010-1010. Fancy Numbers are used during most official functions so that customers or the person whom you are calling can easily remember your number when making a call. The service is also known as CYN.

How To Get Airtel Fancy / VIP Numbers Online?

There are many fancy number providers and many online agencies that provide fancy numbers. For that, you have to visit their website or can contact them directly. First, you have to select a number of your choice. To get the fancy number you need to pay a specific amount. After paying the amount they will provide the Unique Porting Code (UPC) and an invoice on your registered number. Lastly, you need to visit any Airtel store to port the number.

You can also get a fancy number from your nearby Airtel store. Nowadays, many agencies produce their official app to operate the fancy number through which you will be able to make calls within India. Besides, you will not have to recharge separately for it. You only have to spend Rs. 1,000 to Rs.1,500 to get the number first. But if you want a fancy number in bulk, you have to pay a little more.

