How to get one-year free subscription of Norton Mobile Security from Airtel News oi-Priyanka Dua Airtel is offering 100 percent cash back in the form of coupons.

In order to give a tough fight to Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal- driven Bharti Airtel is now offering a one-year free subscription of Norton Mobile Security at Rs.199. Customers can also redeem this free subscription from both Myairtel app or by Airtel website, Telecomtalk reported.

As per a report, all prepaid customers who recharge for Rs 199 are eligible for this free service but they need to install the Norton security app first.

In fact, some of the Airtel users have already received an SMS from the company.

Meanwhile, there is another report which says the telco is offering 100 percent cash back in the form of coupons.

According to a report by TimesNow, the telco is offering coupons worth Rs. 200 with its Rs. 199 plan and in order to avail this offers, users have to check MyAirtel App first and then tap to Rs. 199 plan.

For the unaware, To bring all the election action and updates from across India to its users, Airtel TV app has created a special 'Election 2019' section.

The special section will have curated content from across sources - LIVE News TV channels, short news bulletins, collection of top interviews and expert analysis, all on a single screen. What's more, there is also is a special 'Election' tab on the Airtel TV home screen quicker one-touch access to the section.

In line with its endeavor to also bring regionally relevant content to smartphone users, Airtel TV app's 'Election 2019' section will have state wise election updates in eight regional languages - Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati and Oriya, besides English and Hindi.

Airtel TV app users will also have access to exclusive election news bulletins from Editor. This will include Daily Election capsules - "Election Express with Vikram" hosted by renowned journalist Vikram Chand.