    Here’s How To Watch Reliance AGM: JioFiber Launch Expected

    By
    |

    Reliance Industries is all set to host its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12 at 11 am at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai. It's also is expected that Mukesh Ambani will share several key announcements, including the pricing of Jio's GigaFiber services.

    Here’s How To Watch Reliance AGM: JioFiber Launch Expected

     

    There is also speculation that the company will introduce the JioPhone 3 at the AGM along with new tariff plans. The announcements might also include details on Jio's investment and expansion plans for the current financial year.

    The company will be livestreaming the event across its social media channels. On YouTube, you can watch the event on the Flame of Truth and Jio channels. On Facebook, the event will be livestreamed on the Reliance Industries Limited and Jio pages.

    What to Expect

    There is no doubt that the company is going to make many big announcements this time, but sources close to the development told Gizbot that Jio is unlikely to make any announcement related to the Jiophone 3.

    But still, a recent report by ET claims that chip maker Mediatek is working with Reliance Jio and KaiOS for the next 4G feature phone and is expected to be available in India in next few months.

    It is also expected that the JioPhone 3 is going to be an upgraded version of the JioPhone 2 which was launched during the last AGM at a price tag of Rs. 2,999. The JioPhone 2 comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of ROM. It also has a 2-megapixel rear camera and a VGA front camera.

    On the connectivity front the feature phone sports dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, FM Radio, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Furthermore, it is powered by a 2,000mAh battery.

    However, the much-anticipated announcement is related to the commercial roll-out of GigaFiber services and as per the reports, Jio is likely to bring three data plans. The cheapest data plan will be priced at Rs 500 per month and it will offer 100Mbps internet speeds. While the second could be priced at Rs 600 and the third is expected to be priced around Rs 1,000 per month.

    Saturday, August 10, 2019, 17:06 [IST]
