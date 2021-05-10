Huawei And ZTE Might Not Be Included In The New Government Contract News oi-Priyanka Dua

Recently, Huawei and ZTE have been banned by the Department of Telecommunication. Besides, the Government has cleared its stand that it doesn't want any company to use Chinese equipment in any upcoming projects. The telecom companies have also directed the same to Chinese vendors.

This decision is quite shocking as Huawei and ZTE played an important role in deploying the 4G network for Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. While Reliance Jio joined hands with Samsung to launch 4G services.

Huawei And ZTE Important Role In India's 4G Network

Earlier, Airtel's Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal urged the Department of Telecommunication to consider Huawei and ZTE as both offer technologies at much cheaper rates than domestic and other vendors. In addition, both players have been part of the Indian telecommunication sector. However, both Chinese vendors don't have any future in the country due to security concerns.

"Without getting into a debate on security risks, I can say that over the past 10-12 years, Huawei has become extremely good with their products. I can safely say their products are superior to Ericsson and Nokia, without a doubt. I use products from all three of them," Mittal said.

Huawei And ZTE Might Not Be Part Of The Government Portals

The Department of Telecommunication has excluded Chinese vendors from the trusted partners' list, which seems that both will not be part of any future contracts. The National Cybersecurity Coordination the Government committee also said no to Huawei and ZTE for all contracts in the medium term.

Huawei Reaction On 5G Trials Ban

On the other hand, Huawei seems quite optimistic about the future. The company said that India Government will soon recognize the importance of Huawei and might change its trusted partner list. It said that the Government will include Huawei in the rollout.

However, it doesn't seem that the Indian Government is willing to add Huawei and ZTE in the rollout of the 5G deployment as the Indian Government has not allowed any banned Chinese applications to operate in the country. This seems that Huawei and ZTE will remain on the restricted list and might not be added to the list.

