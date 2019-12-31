ENGLISH

    Huawei Receives Approval For 5G Trails In India: Report

    By
    |

    The Indian government is reportedly planning to start 5G trials in the country and now the telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has confirmed that Huawei will also participate in the trails, reports PTI. As per the report, the approval is a big relief for Huawei as it was speculated that the company might not get permission to take part in it. "We have taken a decision to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players," PTI quoted Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

    Meanwhile, Nokia and Ericsson are also joining hands with Indian telecom operators to test the 5G networks. Huawei's participation in 5G trails was a big question because the company was already barred by many countries including New Zealand and Australia citing security reasons.

    "5G is future, it is speed. We will encourage new innovation in 5G," Prasad added. Huawei has played an important role in expanding 4G network in many countries including India. The decision of keeping the company away from 5G trials in many countries comes on the grounds of its back-door installation which is said to leak important information to China.

    "We thank the Indian government for their continued faith in Huawei. We firmly believe that only technology innovations and high-quality networks will be the key to rejuvenating the Indian telecom industry," PTI report quoted Jay Chen, CEO, Huawei India.

    According to the reports, the 5G trails are expected to hold in the first half of 2020, just after the 5G spectrum auction. In some countries, telecom operators have already started testing the 5G network and also come up with cheaper 5G smartphones like Redmi K30 5G. It has been expected that the smartphones companies will start introducing 5G enabled smartphones in India after the 5G rollout.

     
    Read More About: huawei 5g telecom news
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 13:43 [IST]
