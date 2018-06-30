Huawei's 5G services help China Mobile to complete hologram video call

Huawei today said that it helped China Mobile to complete a hologram video call using 5G standalone (SA) NR standards.

Qiu Xuefeng, vice president of Huawei Packet Core Network Product Line, said that "Huawei will continue to increase its R&D investment in 5G core network technologies and slice applications, contribute to the development of next-generation communications technologies, and help China Mobile and other global operators achieve their vision of "changing the world with 5G".

China Mobile has taken the lead in the 3GPP next-generation network architecture (5G) research and 5G system architecture standards formulation, and has taken two and a half years to complete the difficult task of taking 5G core networks from research concepts to standardization, the company said.

Hologram video calls are one of the most representative services of the upcoming 5G era.

The Huawei 5G core network is based on the 5G SA capabilities. It enables network slices with higher orchestration precision, more personalized slice service, and faster slice service response.

This network provides a personalized, dedicated network for hologram video calls. It guarantees the end-to-end SLA and QoS and ensures user experience and network operating efficiency.

The company informs that it has been working with industry partners to proactively promote the development of 5G standards, technologies, and industries.

To recall, at MWC Shanghai 2017, Huawei and China Mobile showcased the world's first microservice-based 5G core network prototype using the service-based architecture (SBA) and at MWC 2018, the Huawei 5G Core Network won the "Best Network Software Breakthrough" award.

Huawei will work closely with industry partners, such as China Mobile, to embrace the 5G commercialization, the company informs further.