Idea Bullet data add-on packs introduced; offer 6GB and 3GB data for Rs. 92 and Rs. 53

The tariff war in India is intensifying with many new plans being introduced by the operators. The latest one to come up with new plans is Idea Cellular. The operator has launched two new data add-on packs in order to compete against Airtel and Reliance Jio. Called the Bullet Add-on packs, these packs are similar to what Airtel offers and work in the same way.

The new data add-on packs from Idea offer 6GB and 3GB of data benefit and are priced at Rs. 92 and Rs. 53 respectively. These packs are for the subscribers of the unlimited plans. And, are not applicable for the subscribers of the non-unlimited plans.

6GB data add-on pack

This data add-on pack priced at Rs. 92 offers 6GB of 3G or 4G data and is valid for a period of seven days. A report by TelecomTalk says that the validity of the pack will vary based on the existing plan of the subscriber. On using along with the unlimited voice or combo packs, this plan will be valid as long as the unlimited plan is valid.

3GB data add-on pack from Idea

The other data add-on pack from the operator is priced at Rs. 53. It offers 3GB of 3G/4G data and is valid for one day. Again, the validity will vary based on the subscriber's existing plan.

The extended validity of the Bullet Add-on packs from Idea Cellular is not applicable for those who have subscribed to the unlimited packs offering just data benefits. Also, these packs are not eligible for the data rollover feature as in the postpaid connections.

Airtel and Jio data add-on packs

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of two data add-on packs with similar pricing and benefits. These packs are priced at Rs. 92 and Rs. 49 and offer 6GB and 3GB of data respectively. While the 6GB pack has a validity of seven days, the 3GB data add-on pack has three days of validity. Even Reliance Jio offers data add-on packs priced at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51 and Rs. 101 offering various data benefits.