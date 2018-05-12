Idea Cellular join hands with Nokia to offer cashback up to Rs. 600

India's third largest telecom operator Idea Cellular has announced its partnership with Nokia to offer a cashback of Rs 600 on its feature phones.

All Idea customers buying a new Nokia 105, Nokia 130 and Nokia 150 feature phones will get up to Rs. 600 cashback over a period of 12 months, the telco said.

To avail this offer, customers need to do a cumulative recharge of just Rs. 100 each month for 12 months, to get Rs. 50 talk time as cash back with a validity of 28 days.

The total cash back over a period of 12 months will be Rs. 600 which would substantially cover the cost of the device for the 2G customer.

Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular said, "As Idea continues to focus on growing mobile broadband penetration in India, we are also cognizant of the needs of the large base of 2G customers and the unconnected rural population in India."

He said: "With the cashback offer on Nokia feature phones, we will bring both, the perks of affordability and easy accessibility for our customers."

The offer has been rolled out for all new and existing customers and will be available till 31st July 2018, Idea said.

Meanwhile, both Vodafone and Idea have started sending emails to their subscribers and vendors to inform them that how the merger will be a beneficial deal for all, ET reported.

The mail was sent by Vodafone's managing director Sunil Sood and by Himanshu Kapania from Idea Cellular.

According to a report, Kapania's mail said, "The merger process is on track and expected to be completed in the first half of the calendar year 2018."

He also added that the merged entity will certainly enhance your mobile experience by providing greater broadband speeds, better voice quality, and indoor coverage.

Except for Department of Telecom nod, the merger has been already approved by NCLT, Sebi, and CCI.

In fact, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan recently said that she did not see any issue in the merger and it should be done by June.