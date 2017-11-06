Idea Cellular lauches new plan, offers 1.5 GB per day

India's third largest telecom opaerator Idea telecom operator Idea Cellular has come up with new plan in which the users will get 1.5GB data per day for 28 days,making it 42GB at Rs 357.

The new plan is valid for both new and existing subscribers alongwith unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Meanwhile Idea has refreshed its app with a lot of Online Playing games, Educational games and multiplayer games and such. Idea Games was launched sometime back and has been gaining in popularity amongst our customers.

"Based on our customer preferences we have added sections in which the customer can play online without needing to download the game. We also have small sized games of below 10MB, perfect for casual gamers. We have also added a lot of Educational Games, India-Themed Games and recently the most popular Indian Game - Teen Patti. (The Indian Poker) amongst other domestic and International titles," said Sunil Tolani - Head Digital, Idea Cellular.

Idea Games App has a range of games across genres including Indian themed games & Games based on mythological characters, latest Sports Games, Educational games, the most popular Indian Game - Teen Patti, Bollywood games, Virtual Reality Games etc.

The app has also strengthened its racing department with the addition of 'Asphalt 8' apart from renowned games like Modern Combat 5, Spiderman: Ultimate Power etc. There are various single and multiplayer games which provide choice for gaming lovers to indulge in a superior gaming experience on the Idea Games App. The app also has popular online games like Mini Racer, Rope Ninja, Brick Out and Mahjong Master 2 for gaming enthusiasts.

The Idea Games app is a subscription based game store which comprises of over 2,000 games across all Indian and International categories, for all ages and interests. This is priced at Rs. 29 per month and is currently available as a 90 day free introductory offer

With almost 2 million downloads, Idea Games app serves to engage more customers and provide them with ultimate gaming fun!