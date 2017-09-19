Idea Cellular launches new series of brand campaign around 4G

India's third largest telecom service provider Idea Cellular has launched a brand campaign with the message 'No Ajnabee with Idea 4G'.

This was a series of TVCs promoting Digital Idea entertainment apps - Idea Music, Idea Movies & TV and Idea Games - went on air over the weekend.

Sunita Bangard, President - Marketing, Idea Cellular, said, "Idea 4G is not just a network, but a community of common interest and passion points that enable us to find common ground and make new connections. We believe that Idea's suite of Digital apps can be the ultimate ice-breaker that enables people to find common ground and make new connections, even in the offline world."

He said, "With this thought, we have developed the tagline - 'No Ajnabee with Idea 4G' - targeting the 'digitally wired', always connected, on-the-move, urban youth who live online and have an app for all their needs."

The campaign has kicked off with a series of four TVCs on Music, Movies, Games & Live TV and it has been developed and executed by BBDO India.

Elaborating on Digital Idea services, Sunil Tolani, National Head of Digital, Idea Cellular, said, "Deeper penetration of wireless broadband services coupled with the wide availability of inexpensive smartphones has laid the foundation for accelerated digital media consumption. People are spending more time on smartphones and it has become their preferred medium of consuming media.

Realizing this trend, we have been constantly ramping up the content while also Hyper-personalizing the features through internal analytics and providing better user experience and a friendly interface, for our Digital Idea suite of apps to enable our nearly 200 million customers to consume, connect and engage with friends and family. Millions of downloads and top rankings for our apps, within just a few months of launch, is the testimony to the growing popularity of Idea Music, Idea Movies & TV and Idea Games."