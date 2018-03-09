Idea Cellular revises Rs. 897 and Rs. 1197 plans to offer 2GB and 2.5GB data per day

Idea Cellular is recently revising its prepaid plans in order to make them on par with those of Reliance Jio and Airtel. The telecom operator has been offering two long-term validity plans priced at Rs. 897 and Rs. 1,197. Now, these plans have been revised to offer a validity of 70 days instead of 84 days, which was applicable earlier.

Besides revising these plans, Idea Cellular seems to have introduced another tariff plan priced at Rs. 697, which also has a validity of 70 days. The Rs. 697, Rs. 897, and Rs. 1197 prepaid plans are said to offer 1.5GB, 2GB and 2.5GB of data per day respectively for the same period of 70 days.

Notably, this benefit is applicable only for the 4G smartphones. Idea subscribers who use non-4G smartphones will not be able to enjoy this data benefit. For the users with 2G or 3G smartphones, the Rs. 697 plan offers only 6GB of data for the whole validity of 70 days. Likewise, the data benefit offered by the Rs. 897 and Rs. 1197 plans for the non-4G users are 15GB and 30GB for the entire validity.

When it comes to 4G smartphone users, these plans give 105GB, 140GB and 175GB of data for 70 days. In addition to the data benefit, these Idea Cellular prepaid plans also offer unlimited voice calls, be it local, STD or roaming calls and 100 free SMS per day. Notably, the voice calls have an FUP of up to 250 minutes per day or up to 1000 minutes per week.

On the comparison front, the Rs. 897 plan offered by Idea Cellular competes with the Rs. 999 plan of Airtel that offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 60GB data for a validity of 90 days. In addition to this, the Airtel plan does not come with any FUP when it comes to the voice calls.

