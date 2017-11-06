Idea Cellular offers 1GB at Rs 179

India's third largest telecom operator Idea Cellular has announced its new pack in which the company is offering unlimited calling recharge for just Rs. 179 with 1GB data.

While there are about 400 million data users and growing at a fast pace, there are around 600 million users who exclusively use their mobile phones for making calls. The new recharge from Idea is targeted at all voice users, Idea said.

Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, "In today's world of absolute connectivity, a phone call from an old friend still brings a smile to our face, and this is the creative concept of the campaign. With our Rs. 179 recharge we will enable customers to continue their conversations non-stop."

Meanwhile, the company has also refreshed its app with a lot of Online Playing games, Educational games and multiplayer games and such. Idea Games was launched sometime back and has been gaining in popularity amongst our customers.

Idea Games App has a range of games across genres including Indian themed games & Games based on mythological characters, latest Sports Games, Educational games, the most popular Indian Game - Teen Patti, Bollywood games, Virtual Reality Games etc.

The app has also strengthened its racing department with the addition of 'Asphalt 8' apart from renowned games like Modern Combat 5, Spiderman: Ultimate Power etc. There are various single and multiplayer games which provide choice for gaming lovers to indulge in a superior gaming experience on the Idea Games App.

The app also has popular online games like Mini Racer, Rope Ninja, Brick Out and Mahjong Master 2 for gaming enthusiasts. The Idea Games app is a subscription-based game store which comprises of over 2,000 games across all Indian and International categories, for all ages and interests.

This is priced at Rs. 29 per month and is currently available as a 90-day free introductory offer With almost 2 million downloads, Idea Games app serves to engage more customers and provide them with ultimate gaming fun.