Idea Cellular plans to launch its phone at Rs 2500

To counter Reliance Jio, JioPhone, India's third largest telecom operator Idea Cellular is also planning to launch its phone at Rs 2500.

According to the report in PTI, Himanshu Kapania, the managing director of Idea Cellular Limited, said," The practical solution that we are working on is to work with the handset industry and work with them to be able to bring down cost of handsets by bringing down the bill of material, so that the gap of the announced price of Jio feature phone versus a smart-phone can be brought down to reasonable levels."

He said the ideal price point for a handset will be Rs 2,500.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch its voice over LTE (VoLTE) services on its 4G LTE network by early calendar year 2018.

Currently, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is offering the VoLTE or Voice over LTE networks in the country and that was the main reason why Jio is providing free calls to its customers.

To recall, Idea Cellular has reported a loss of Rs 815.9 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, impacted by sustained pressure from disruptive tariffs of a new operator.

"The upheaval in the Indian wireless industry continued in Q1FY18, despite the new entrant slowly migrating from 'Free Services' to 'Paid Services' but with heavily discounted unlimited voice and data pricing plans," the company said.

The telco also said that Mobile data volume witnessed a meteoric growth of 99.1 percent on a sequential quarterly basis as Idea's large Pan India network, primarily its Wireless Broadband Network, carried 252.8 billion Mega Bytes in Q1FY18, nearly double the traffic consumption in Q4FY17. However, the mobile data rate (ARMB) saw an unprecedented decline of 52.9 percent, reaching to as low as 5.4 paise/MB (vs. 11.5 paise in Q4FY17