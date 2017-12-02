Idea join hands with Magzter to offer digital magazines

India's third largest telecom operator Idea Cellular has announced its partnership with a Magzter digital magazine to offer its customers access to digital magazines and news from within the MyIdea App.

Idea along with Magzter has brought together news content not just in English and Hindi, but in many other Indian vernacular languages. This exciting alliance will enable Idea customers to read over 1,00,000 issues of 4,000+ national and international magazines, which spread across 60+ languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati and Urdu.

We have witnessed a robust increase in our customer's digital content consumption on all the Idea apps. In line with the expectations of our customers, we have now tied up with Magzter to bring the best of magazines and news in a convenient digital format within the MyIdea App", said Sunil Tolani, Head - Digital, Idea Cellular.

Magzter says that it offers magazines across 40+ categories including automotive, business, comics, entertainment, fashion, fitness, gaming, lifestyle, news, politics, sports, technology and travel, Idea customers are going to be hooked to the MyIdea App more than ever.

In the MyIdea app, subscribers will now be able to access 'Magazines' in the 'Shop' section. Customers can subscribe to their favorite magazines from a range of options. News can be accessed under 'News' in the 'More' section. Idea customers who do not have MyIdea app can download it from Playstore and iOS.

Idea customers can choose between the Gold Lite pack for unlimited access to any five Gold magazines of their choice at Rs.49/month and Gold Pack, which provides unlimited access to 4,000+ Gold magazines at Rs.199/month. Customers can also get the latest national and international news in 7 Languages absolutely free. This service is currently available on the MyIdea Android version and will be soon available on iOS.

In addition to MyIdea app, Idea offers a suite of digital entertainment apps - Idea Movies & TV, Idea Music and Idea Games.