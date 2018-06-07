Idea launches new brand campaign Jeeto Bejhijhak

India's third largest telecom operator Idea Cellular today said it has launched a campaign titled Jeeto Bejhijhak, wherein customers need to recharge with Rs. 100 and above to get assured coupon of Rs. 20 which is redeemable on Idea website and app on next recharge of Rs. 199 and above.

However, the offer is available from 5th June 2018 to 15th August 2018.

Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, said: "Idea is a strong 4G player and the new campaign is a celebration of endless video watching owing to Unlimited Recharges that offer abundant data on Idea 4G."

Idea said that there has been an exponential rise in data usage leading to an all-time high mobile video consumption in India. In fact, India's total data consumption has crossed that of US and China combined, making it the world leader.

Idea's new campaign is aimed at further bolstering data consumption through video viewing while incentivizing customers through cashback and other prizes, the telco claims.

The target audience for this campaign are existing data users, for whom online has now become a way of life - be it for inspiration and education through video, or for more intimate connections (through video call), or to keep in touch with friends and family, or just for pure indulgent entertainment." adds Shankar.

Idea informed that the new and is an extension of the "video platform" that Idea has owned starting with the #LookLook campaign, followed by 'Dekhte hi dekhte duniya badal jayegi', that has made Idea 4G synonymous with video watching.

Idea's latest TVC brings out situations of uninterrupted data-happiness showing a boy binge-watching his favorite shows/movies, a girl talking non-stop on a video call and another boy using Idea's apps (Music, Movies & TV and Games) with his friends and family.