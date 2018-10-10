ENGLISH

    India's largest telecom service provider Vodafone Idea Ltd has now made 4G services available to Idea subscribers in Kolkata.

    Idea new offer: How to avail 10GB data for 7 Days during Pujo

    The company has also announced some new offers for its subscribers in the city.

    Under this new offer, the company is providing free 10GB of 4G data for seven days for all its customers in the region.

    The one-time 4G launch data offer, valid till 20th October 2018, can be availed by simply dialing *800*45# from any Idea number on 4G Mobile.

    "We are delighted to extend our world-class 4G services to over 3.1 million Idea customers in Kolkata, fulfilling their ever-increasing infotainment needs with a Free 10 GB Data offer, during the auspicious occasion of Durga Pujo. Additionally, with nearly 1200 sites on ICR in Rest of West Bengal circle, Idea users in the state will enjoy the unmatched 4G coverage and seamless data experience," Shivan Bhargava, Circle Head - Kolkata and Rob, Vodafone Idea Ltd. said.

    In addition to that Idea is offering complimentary 4G SIM card upgrade for its customers in Kolkata.

    "All customers can avail a complimentary 4G SIM upgrade from Company Showrooms and leading retail outlets across the metro city," Idea said.

    The telco says users in Kolkata will now experience high-speed internet on 4G and enjoy a seamless experience on Digital Idea apps, during the Pujo celebration, with devotional songs and videos on Idea Music, Idea Movies & TV.

    For those who are not aware, Vodafone completed its merger Idea Cellular this year in August to create the largest telecom company in the country.

    The merger is expected to generate Rs.140 billion annual synergy, including opex synergies of Rs. 84 billion, equivalent to a net present value of approximately Rs.700 billion and the entity will have 1850 MHz of total spectrum holding, over 200,000 unique GSM sites and 235,000 km of fiber, the merged company offers superior voice and broadband connectivity across the country, covering 92 percent of the population and reaching nearly 500,000 towns and villages.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
