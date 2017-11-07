Idea to offer 60GB 4G data on purchase of Sony Xperia R1 and R1 Plus

Idea Cellular and Sony has joined hands to offer some good deals on 4G data plans for customers purchasing the latest Sony Xperia R1 Plus and R1 smartphones. Under the special offer, Idea customers will get benefits of 60 GB 4G data on their first six recharges, in addition to the existing voice and data benefits of the packs.

The offer is only valid on the purchase of Sony Xperia R1 Plus and R1 smartphones priced at Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 12,990 respectively. Idea connection users can avail the 4G bundled offers across all Sony Center and major mobile stores pan India.

Sony Xperia R1 Plus and R1 are company's latest smartphones for the Indian market. The budget smartphones sport 5.2 HD display and feature 13MP Autofocus camera with Exmor sensor. The smartphones have Uplink Data Compression (UDC), VoLte and 4G Broadcast Ready technology. Th UDC technology allows you to load web pages up to 50 percent faster.

Under the hood, both of the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. The Xperia R1 Plus offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, while the R1 model offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card.

The handsets are backed by a 2,620mAh with Qnovo Adaptive charging and Quick Charge 3.0 support. They both run on Android Nougat out-of-the-box but the company claims that these handsets are Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade ready.

As noted, the mid-segment price category is majorly dominated by Chinese and Indian smartphone makers. With the launch of Sony Xperia R1 and R1 Plus, consumers now have option to choose from smartphones other than just Chinese and Indian handsets. Sony as a mobile brand is majorly known for it high-end camera focused handsets.

We have recently reviewed Sony Xperia XZ1 which sports a HDR enabled screen and a 19MP Motion Eye camera. The camera can record super slow motion videos in 960fps. Besides, Sony Xperia XZ1 is powered by latest Snapdragon 835 CPU and has a water-dust resistant design.