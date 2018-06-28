Idea offers 39.2GB data and unlimited calls at Rs.227

Idea Cellular is one of the telecom operators keen on introducing new tariff plans for its subscribers in order to stay competitive. The latest one from the telco is the Rs. 227 prepaid plan with a validity of 28 days. It looks like Idea wants to compete with Airtel by introducing this plan as the latter recently came up with the Rs. 219 prepaid plan with free subscription to Hello Tunes.

The latest prepaid plan from Idea Cellular coffers 1.4GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls. There is an FUP associated with the voice calling benefits and it is 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week. This plan also offers 100 free SMS per day all through its validity.

In addition to these benefits detailed above, the new prepaid plan from Idea Cellular comes with unlimited dialer turn subscription and Missed Call alerts. For now, the new plan is valid only in select circles and is expected to be rolled out to all its subscribers soon.

When it comes to the Missed Call alerts subscription, it costs Rs. 30 per month and one has to opt for it separately. With the new Rs. 227 plan, Idea offers the service for free for 15 days and the users will be charged Rs. 30 per month after this period. Interested subscribers can activate the same by sending an SMS as follows - SUB MCI249 to 54300.

The telco hasn't stopped with this. It has announced some Free Contest benefits with the plan. The details of the same are unknown for now. It looks like the operator is introducing RED Hot Deals similar to Vodafone. The latest tariff plan bundles all benefits of the Rs. 199 plan such as missed call alerts and dialer tones.

Talking about the Airtel plan, it is priced at Rs. 219 and offers benefits such as 1.4GB data per day, 100 SMS free per day, unlimited voice calls without any FUP and free Hello Tunes subscription as mentioned above. Eventually, the Airtel plan seems to be more beneficial than the Idea's Rs. 227 plan.

