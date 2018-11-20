Idea's 2GB plan for 56 days at Rs 189 is the cheapest 2GB plan among others in India

With an aim to counter Reliance Jio and Airtel, Idea Cellular has introduced a new plan of Rs 189 for its prepaid users.

Under this new plan the company is providing 2GB of 2G/3G/4G data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 56 days, similar to the Vodafone Rs 189 plan, Telecomtalk reported.

There will be capping on voice calls like 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week, however, there is a catch as these calls will be limited 100 unique numbers only for 56 days.

The report also pointed out that this is the cheapest plan which offers 2GB for 56 days.

Idea Cellular has come up with Rs 159 plan in which the company is providing unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day and 28GB of data in total for 28 days.

To recall this year in October, Vodafone Idea Limited has also announced its partnership with Citibank offering a unique proposition to its post-paid customers. In a first-of-its-kind offer, Vodafone and Idea post-paid customers can avail up to 50 percent discount on their monthly rental bills.

To avail this offer, a customer simply has to apply for a new Citibank credit card and spend just Rs. 4000 within 60 days of the card issuance. Vodafone and Idea customers using Vodafone Red or Idea Nirvana plans of Rs.399 & higher can enjoy a value proposition of cashback worth Rs. 2400 for a year on their post-paid rentals. The cashback would be offered at a rate of Rs. 200 per month for 12 bills.

Vodafone and Idea post-paid customers can apply for the new CitiBank credit card via My Vodafone App/ My Idea App, Vodafone and Idea website or Citibank website to avail the cashback offer.