Idea VoLTE services to start on 1st March

Idea Cellular, which is an Indian mobile network operator based at Mumbai, Maharashtra has announced the launch of its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services for employees, in select markets starting from 1st March 2018.

Idea's VoLTE services will be launched in over 30 cities across 4 circles including the cities of Kochi, Trivandrum, Calicut, Pune, Goa, Nashik, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Hyderabad and others, in the first half of the month. Idea also plans to cover all 20 4G circles with VoLTE services by the end of April '18.

The service will be initially made available for employees. The company claims that its VoLTE service will offer ultra High Definition call quality as compared to a standard voice call. Idea VoLTE services on the high-speed 4G network will enable users to simultaneously have un-interrupted internet experience while using voice service.

Users will be able to make calls to all mobile and landline networks using Idea's VoLTE service. It will allow users call to route automatically to 3G/2G when they move out of 4G network while on the call using Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC) technology, to ensuring that there is a continuous call connectivity.

Idea VoLTE will be accessible on 4G handsets powered by Idea 4G SIM. Idea is partnering with several handset manufacturers to ensure availability of Idea VoLTE capable devices in the market, prior to the commercial launch. Huawei has already released Over the Air (OTA) update for select devices, while One Plus and Xiaomi will be releasing it soon, enabling their users to experience Idea VoLTE.

In Phase 1 of launch, Idea's VoLTE services will be rolled out in 4 circles in the first half of March '18, namely Maharashtra & Goa, Kerala, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. Commercial services will be launched progressively, on a circle by circle basis.

