ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

IMC 2018: Reliance Jio, Ericsson 5G use cases

The 5G connected car showcased "5G's reliability, high data rate capability, and low latency - key elements for remote operations of machines"

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Swedish communication services company Ericsson and Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio have showcased their jointly developed 5G use case demos at the India Mobile Congress 2018 (IMC).

    IMC 2018: Reliance Jio, Ericsson 5G use cases

    Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio, said: "The rapid evolution of digital technologies is redefining and transforming how we use and access goods, information, and services as these are all driven by the power of data. For us as a nation, it is imperative that operators are aggressively incentivized to accelerate the deployment of deep fiber as this lays the foundation for this transformation, enabling us to seamlessly transition to 5G. Jio is excited to work with our global partners on technologies and use cases that allow us to deliver affordable broadband for ALL and ensure that we leverage 5G to its full potential."

    The use cases demonstrated at the event over the live 5G network in Navi Mumbai and in Delhi leveraged the gigabit speed and ultra-low latency capabilities of 5G to exemplify key benefits such as the remote operation of machines (robotic arms, vehicles) and possibilities enabled through virtual reality (VR)," the statement said.

    Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of South East Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson, says: "Our goal behind developing use cases with our partners is to develop tangible concepts that can be taken forward and implemented by industry. Today, we take a big step towards making 5G a reality in India by showing use cases that can find application in sectors such as mining, education, and healthcare."

    "It demonstrates remote operation and control of a car that is connected over a live 5G network on 3.5 GHz (gigahertz) band at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. The use case was made accessible at the IMC for remote driving and showcasing assistance through 5G edge computing."

    The 5G connected car showcased "5G's reliability, high data rate capability, and low latency - key elements for remote operations of machines".

    Read More About: ericsson reliance jio 4g 5g telecom
    Story first published: Saturday, October 27, 2018, 23:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 27, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue