Incumbent operators have a history of opposing all IUC regulations: Reliance Jio

Clearing its stand on new interconnection usage charges (IUC), Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has said that, there is no question of any advantage from the new IUC regulation to the company as it has already passed on all the benefits to customers.

"We deny any benefits to Jio. At a time when the world is moving towards IP-based technologies, cost of voice has come down to a fraction of a paisa and the customers should enjoy this advantage," Jio said in a statement.

Jio said that it is "appalling" that incumbent operators have made baseless allegations against the process for determination of IUC and regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Similarly, Trai Chief R S Sharma has dismissed the allegations, saying its cost calculation approach was objective and scientific.

Jio further said that the incumbent operators have a history of opposing all the IUC regulations over the last 8 years, but have not been successful in thwarting passing of the benefits of lower IUC to customers.

The company further said the argument on financial stress or the need of IUC for promoting rural coverage actually revealed the mindset of incumbent operators of treating the said charge as a subsidy.

On the contrary, it is a fact that the high-cost IUC regime thus far has caused financial stress for the smaller and new operators.

Technology is fast determining growth opportunities in the world. It is the responsibility of all the operators and other stakeholders to work together to achieve the vision of Digital India and transform the digital landscape of India. A forward-looking regulatory regime will contribute to achieving that vision, Jio added.