India Cannot Afford To Lag Behind In Technology Curve, Says RS Sharma

Despite the fact that the telecom operators are not interested in buying a 5G spectrum this time, TRAI chairman believes that India cannot lag behind this upcoming technology.

"Now, we have come to a stage where technology develops in India first. With 5G, we will no longer remain behind the technology curve," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chairman Ram Sewak Sharma. Adding to that, "5G is important for strategic reasons and called for the unbundling of infrastructure and investments for different services in the telecom sector."

He also highlighted that there are some challenges in the deployment of 5G in India. He also pointed out that the lack of funds and fiber are the major challenges. Sharma also intimated that the 5G network is very important for India, that's why TRAI gave its recommendations earlier that there is an urgent need to manufacture all equipment in the country. Moreover, the regulator stated that it had discussions with stakeholders, before giving recommendations to the ministry.

"5G is quantum jump over 4G. Time to communicate on 5G is very less. We may not need driverless cars, remote surgery but we certainly need smart cities, smart energy, fixed wireless access and there are many used cases," Sharma said.

Meanwhile, all private telecom players like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have submitted their papers for the trials in the country, where Airtel has partnered with ZTE and Huawei for the 5G trials. Reliance Jio joined hands with Samsung for the same. Vodafone-Idea is likely to announce its partnership with Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, and ZTE.

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the ministry will allocate spectrum to operators for conducting a 5G network. The ministry also has approved Huawei's participation in the 5G trials. This development comes at that time when many countries are planning to bar Huawei from the 5G deployment in their countries.

