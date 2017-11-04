India has 84.3% in 4G availability but LTE speed is lowest among 77 countries: Opersignal

According to the new report by Opensignal, with 84.03 percent, India has managed to get the 11th position in 4G availability, however, in terms LTE speeds it stands last with an average speed of 6.13 Mbps.

In this test period, 50 countries of the 77 countries Opnsignal examined had 4G availability scores above 70 percent, compared to 33 countries just six months ago.

The report says that 4G users in those 50 countries were able to latch onto an LTE signal in more than 7 our every 10 attempts. It's a sign that 4G has reached maturity in many more countries.

No individual operator has broken the barrier of 50 Mbps in the average 4G download speeds department. The list is led by Singapore and South Korea respectively with an average 4G LTE speed of 46.6 Mbps and 45.9 Mbps respectively, the report added.

We saw increases in 4G availability in almost every country covered in this report. Six months ago, 33 countries were able to provide an LTE signal more than 70 percent of the time. That number has grown to 50 in this report, a sure sign that LTE has reached maturity in much of the world. What's more, the number of elite countries in availability is also on the rise.

In our latest tests, 20 countries had 4G availability scores of 80 percent or greater, compared to 16 countries just six months previous. Only two countries, though, have managed to break the 90 percent mark. In South Korea and Singapore, 4G signals are now as ubiquitous as 3G signals.

The majority of the 77 countries in this report are clustered in the upper middle of our chart, landing with a range of 60 percent to 80 percent 4G availability and 10-25 Mbps speeds. It's the outliers, however, that are the most interesting. You'll notice Japan sits alone in the top-center of our chart, showing it's capable of delivering one of the most consistent LTE signals in the world but can't match the global network powerhouses in speed. Meanwhile, India is an even more extreme example of the same trend. It has one of the top LTE availability scores in the world, but also the slowest LTE speed rating of the 77 countries in this report, the report further added.