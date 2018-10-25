India will be a fully-4G country by 2020: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani Chairman of Reliance Industries today said that India will be a fully-4G country by 2020 and should ready for 5G ahead of others.

He said: "India has moved from the 155th rank in mobile broadband penetration to being the number 1 nation in mobile data consumption in the world in less than two years. This is the fastest transition anywhere in the world from 2G/3G to 4G." Adding to that every phone in India will be a 4G enabled phone and every customer will have access to 4G connectivity.

At Jio, we are committed to connecting everyone and everything everywhere always with the highest quality and the most affordable price.

He said: "We have now begun an ambitious push in fixed broadband... through Fiber-to-the-home and premise. Jio is committed to building a deep-fiber network across the country... and ensuring that every premise is connected with the highest quality network."

The event was inaugurated by Manoj Sinha, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Communications and Minister of State for Railways.

The event witnessed the presence of more than 15,000 people including international exhibitors, media, global speakers and other notable delegates, including several established and budding entrepreneurs.

While addressing the gathering, Minister Shri Manoj Sinha, stated that the Government would leave no stone unturned in extending its support to India's ICT and TMT sectors.

Apart from showcasing India's rich technology heritage and the road ahead, the three-day event highlighted India's massive ICT innovation potential and brought to light, several game-changing technologies that will shape India's digital future in the coming times.

The event, themed "New Digital Horizons: Connect, Create, Innovate", witnessed exemplary participation and support from global information and communications technology companies. The platform saw an impressive international presence with over 300 exhibitors, 2000 CXOs and 190 global speakers.