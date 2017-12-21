Indus OS raises $4M as pre-series B round from existing investors

Home-grown smartphone operating system Indus OS today said that it has raised $4 million (nearly Rs 26 crore) from existing investors Omidyar Network, Ventureast, and JSW Ventures.

Rakesh Deshmukh, Co-Founder & CEO, Indus OS, said, "The continued faith shown by our existing investors will help us achieve our vision of empowering a billion Indian users with a smartphone platform of their choice. We will strengthen our efforts to build the Indus OS platform for developers to reach the Indian masses through dedicated Brand Accounts, a new way for Indians to discover the Internet."

This latest round takes Indus OS' total funding to $13 million and the funds will be used to accelerate brand partnerships, user acquisition, and new product development.

Badri Pillapakkam, Investment Partner at Omidyar Network said, "Indus OS continues to innovate for the smartphone user through its differentiated suite of regional language and system/ native application products that help accelerate Internet adoption by the Indian masses. We are confident that the team will cement strategic partnerships with international smartphone brands and build on the momentum gathered over the past few years."

Indus OS now aims to acquire 100 million users in the next 3 years.

The latest round of funds will see Indus OS partnering with some of the major developers in the country through the expansion of its Brand Accounts, a novel integration of internet services within the OS platform.

Earlier this year, Indus OS announced the development of the first Aadhaar authenticated and UPI integrated OS in the country. The company is consistently evolving to meet the technological needs of the Indian consumer and the 'Digital India' mandate of the Govt. of India. Indus OS today offers a complete platform rich with patented features and innovations that empower Indian users with smartphone technology.