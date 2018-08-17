ENGLISH

Indus towers install 55 smart poles in CP with Wi-Fi access points and Smart lighting solution

The smart poles also enable installation of 4G technology by telecom service providers to support best in a class mobile data network.

    Indus Towers, the largest telecom tower company, announced the successful installation of 55 Smart Poles in Connaught Place.

    According to the company each Smart Pole is equipped with Wi-Fi access points, Smart lighting solution, and CCTV cameras (for video surveillance).

    The company has also installed 18 Environment sensors to measure the Air Quality Index for real-time monitoring, and the information will be displayed on 9 Variable message Display installed in the NDMC area.

    All the smart services are integrated into the command and control center at NDMC Palika Kendra to provide real-time monitoring and control, the company said.

    The smart poles also enable installation of 4G technology by telecom service providers to support best in a class mobile data network.

    Bimal Dayal, CEO, Indus Towers said: "The first of its kind partnership will create a common infrastructure which can be shared by NDMC for its Smart city initiatives and multiple telecom operators to provide their mobile and broadband services to citizens of Delhi."

    He said: "In the first phase, Indus towers will commission 72 poles to enable more than 4000 concurrent users with Public WiFi,18 Environment sensor locations and 9 Variable displays to present live data. This is in line with Values of our Company and it truly demonstrates 'Putting India First'. Indus Towers is committed to making New Delhi Municipal Council realize its Smart City vision."

    For those who are not aware, the company has received clearance from stock exchanges for its merger with Bharti Infratel in July this year.

    Story first published: Friday, August 17, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
