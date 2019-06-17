How To Get International Roaming Services From BSNL News oi-Priyanka Dua

The State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced new plan for its prepaid users.

According to a TelecomTalk report, this newly launched plan STV 168 is different from the existing plan. This plan is for those subscribers who want an extension or activation of international roaming services on their number.

However, there is catch as this plan is valid till September 9, 2019, and it is currently available in Kerala circle only.

BSNL Introduces Abhinandan-151 Prepaid Plan

The telco has recently launched a new prepaid voucher called Abhinandan -151. The newly launched plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls even in Mumbai and Delhi circle along with 1GB data per day.

Besides users will get 100SMS per day. The BSNL will be valid for 181 days but the telco will keep this voucher for 90 days in the market.

BSNL New Foreigner Plan

The telco has come up with a prepaid plan for a foreigner or short term mobile connections. The plan starts at Rs. 389 where foreigners will get 1GB data per day for 30 days and speed will be reduced to 40 Kbps after the given data is over.

The operator has also introduced its Bharat Fibre services in Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Bharat Fibre services are provided using the latest internet technologies using optical fiber right up to the customer premises. The network reliability and better quality of services to the customers are assured.

To recall, BSNL has launched My offers feature to help/guide customers and Retailers (POS) in determining the best voucher based on customer's usage pattern.

Furthermore, BSNL is also executing Government of India funded submarine cable project in Andaman Nicobar Islands, which will further increase the internet bandwidth available to the A&N Island customers, to make them at par with mainland customers.

