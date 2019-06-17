Just In
Don't Miss
- News Another strike on Pakistan: Amit Shah congratulates team India for victory over Pak
- Sports Woodland wins U.S. Open for maiden major after denying Koepka hat-trick
- Lifestyle Shikha Talsania Gave Us Major Jewellery Goal With Her Latest Look
- Movies Sri Reddy Launches A Scathing Attack On This Star; Leaves Everyone Shocked!
- Finance 90,000 Affordable Homes In Navi Mumbai To Be Made Available Under PMAY
- Automobiles Five And Seven Seater Mercedes GLB Revealed — They ‘Handle’ Family And Friends!
- Education How An Effective Revision Assist You To Fly High In The Competitive Exams
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
How To Get International Roaming Services From BSNL
The State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced new plan for its prepaid users.
According to a TelecomTalk report, this newly launched plan STV 168 is different from the existing plan. This plan is for those subscribers who want an extension or activation of international roaming services on their number.
However, there is catch as this plan is valid till September 9, 2019, and it is currently available in Kerala circle only.
BSNL Introduces Abhinandan-151 Prepaid Plan
The telco has recently launched a new prepaid voucher called Abhinandan -151. The newly launched plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls even in Mumbai and Delhi circle along with 1GB data per day.
Besides users will get 100SMS per day. The BSNL will be valid for 181 days but the telco will keep this voucher for 90 days in the market.
BSNL New Foreigner Plan
The telco has come up with a prepaid plan for a foreigner or short term mobile connections. The plan starts at Rs. 389 where foreigners will get 1GB data per day for 30 days and speed will be reduced to 40 Kbps after the given data is over.
The operator has also introduced its Bharat Fibre services in Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Bharat Fibre services are provided using the latest internet technologies using optical fiber right up to the customer premises. The network reliability and better quality of services to the customers are assured.
To recall, BSNL has launched My offers feature to help/guide customers and Retailers (POS) in determining the best voucher based on customer's usage pattern.
Furthermore, BSNL is also executing Government of India funded submarine cable project in Andaman Nicobar Islands, which will further increase the internet bandwidth available to the A&N Island customers, to make them at par with mainland customers.
Highlights
1 STV 168 is different from other existing plans.
2 This plan is for those subscribers who want an extension or activation of international roaming services on their number.
3 However, there is catch as this plan is valid till September 9, 2019, and it is currently available in Kerala circle only.