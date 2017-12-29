Internet subscribers declined by 0.46% between July- September 2017

According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data, the number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,210.84 million at the end of June-17 to 1,206.71 million at the end of September-17, registering a growth of -0.34 percent over the previous quarter.

The data says that subscription in urban areas increased from 700.96 million to 704.89 million during the same duration while rural subscription declined from 509.88 million to 501.82 million.

However, the total number of internet subscribers declined from 431.21 million to 429.23 million, registering a quarterly growth rate of -0.46 percent. Out of 429.23 million, wired Internet subscribers are 21.35 million and wireless Internet subscribers are 407.88 million.

Similarly net subscriber base in India declined by 3.80 million subscribers during the quarter. The total wireless base (GSM+CDMA) subscriber base declined from 1,186.84 million to 1,183.04 million. However, the year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth rate of wireless subscribers for September 2017 is 12.70 percent.

The data also pointed out that, the broadband Internet subscriber base grew by 8.00 percent from 300.84 million at the end of Jun-17 to 324.89 million at the end of Sep-17. On the other hand, the narrowband Internet subscriber base declined by 19.97 percent from 130.38 million at the end of June-17 to 104.34 million at the end of Sep-17.

Furthermore, data highlighted that Monthly Average Revenue per User (ARPU) for GSM service (including LTE) increased by 5.42percent, from Rs 80 in June 2017 to Rs 84 in September 2017. However, monthly ARPU for GSM service (including LTE) declined by 30.65 percent on YoY in the quarter. Prepaid ARPU for GSM service per month increased from Rs 65 to Rs 71 in the quarter ended September 2017. However, the postpaid ARPU per month also declined from Rs 389 in the quarter ended June 2017 to Rs 361 in the quarter ended September 2017.

The average data usage per subscriber per month- GSM (2G+3G+4G) is 1610MB, and the average data usage per subscriber per month - CDMA is 454MB, the data revealed.