Intex partners with Reliance Jio for its Football offer

Domestic handset maker Intex Technologies has partnered with Reliance Jio for its 'Jio Football offer' which will give you as part of which the company will give Rs 2,200 instant cashback on buying Intex's chosen 4G smartphone models.

The Rs 2,200 cashback will be applicable to both existing and new Jio customers and the Intex phone buyer needs to do a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 before 31st March 2018. Jio will be providing the eligible Intex device users with 44 cashback vouchers worth Rs.50 each which can be thus redeemed on subsequent recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs.299 via MyJio app only.

Commenting on the Cashback offer, Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies said, "Intex has always made efforts to give consumers the best of offers and innovative products to improve and empower lives. This time too, for our discerning data-savvy consumers, we have partnered with Jio to bring for them innovative cashback offers that can be enjoyed on our range of affordable 4G smartphone models. We are sure the Jio Football offer will enable our customers to get the best product bundled with a pocket-friendly offer."

Mid and High-End models of Intex 4G smartphones will be eligible for the offer.

To recall, Chinese smartphone brand iVoomi announced its strategic partnership with Reliance Jio to offer an instant cashback of Rs. 2,200 through 'Jio Football Offer' on all its smartphones.

Under this offer, all new iVOOMi customers will be able to avail an instant cashback worth Rs. 2,200 on their first Jio recharge of Rs. 198 / Rs. 299. The cashback will be credited in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs.50 each, which can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent recharges of Rs. 198/Rs. 299 Jio prepaid plans, via MyJio app only.

Ever since a Reliance Jio launched its services in the country all telecom operators are trying their level best to retain users by offering tariff plans at the affordable cost and now company's are tying up with handset makers for the same.