iPhone X sold out within minutes of opening sale: Airtel

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel today said that that the iPhone X was sold out within minutes of the opening sale. The sale went on Airtel's online store at 6.00 pm, November 3.

iPhone X on Airtel online store was sold out within minutes of opening the sale. Airtel will notify customers once fresh stocks arrive," an Airtel spokesperson said.

The company recently said that iPhone X will be available exclusively to postpaid customers as an unlocked device on a first come first serve and full payment basis, till stocks last. The company will deliver the device free of charge to customers' doorstep.

Airtel Prepaid and non-Airtel customers can upgrade to Airtel postpaid to be eligible for the purchase. iPhone X 64 GB model is priced at Rs 89,000 and the 256 GB model at Rs 102,000. Customers purchasing iPhone X using Citibank Credit Cards will get a cashback of Rs 10,000.

The cashback offer will be available till 7.00 am, November 4, 2017.

Airtel's Online Store accepts digital payments through all leading credit cards and debit cards, net banking, Airtel Payments Bank and other leading platforms.

iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, comes in an all-glass design with a 5.8-inch Super RetinaTM display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging and dual 12 MP rear camera with dual optical image stabilization. iPhone X delivers an innovative and secure new way for customers to unlock, authenticate and pay using Face ID®, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera.

Airtel's Online Store launch is part of Project Next - Airtel's digital innovation program aimed at transforming customer experience across all of its services and touch points. Airtel plans to invest up to Rs 2000 crores under Project Next to launch several exciting digital innovations to step change the simplicity and interactivity of the Airtel customer experience.

Airtel's Online Store services currently available in 21 cities across India.