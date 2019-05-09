IPL 2019: Chennai emerges as king of 4G video load time among 8 cities News oi-Priyanka Dua Out of the 50 cities Opensignal analyzed, Thiruvananthapuram came top with an average 4G Video Load Time of just 5.8 seconds, pushing Chennai into second place.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) is coming to a close, Opensignal a mobile analytics firm issued a report where Chennai emerges the king of 4G Video Load Time among the eight IPL cities with an average of 6.0 seconds.

While Kolkata rode in second with an average 4G Video Load Time of 6.2 seconds, followed by Hyderabad which shone in third with 6.4 seconds. Bangalore and Chandigarh, home of the Kings XI Punjab, just scored under the 7 second mark, with Mumbai, Delhi and Jaipur bringing up the tail.

However Chennai wasn't the best city in the whole of India for loading video on your smartphone.

Out of the 50 cities Opensignal analyzed, Thiruvananthapuram came top with an average 4G Video Load Time of just 5.8 seconds, pushing Chennai into second place. The majority of the cities we measured were batting fairly middle-order in the 6-7 seconds range, while two metros - Vasai-Virar and Kota - were stumped with 4G Video Load Time scores over 8 seconds.

The report also pointed out that as mobile habits change and big data bundles become more affordable, millions of Indians are turning to their smartphones as their main way of watching video.

In April this year the mobile analytic firm also that India's mobile Video Experience is slowly getting better and Airtel showed the greatest improvement in its Video Experience score by over 5 points to win our national award with a score of 44.4 (out-of-100).

And all of India's operators improved their scores by at least 2 points to pass the 40 point mark and enter our Fair category.

Howerver BSNL is some way behind its rivals in Video Experience, as would be expected for an operator relying primarily on 3G, and its score of 30.7 remains deep in the Poor category.