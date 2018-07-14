It looks very difficult for Jio to cross 300 million subscriber mark: CMR

According to a new report by CMR, it looks very difficult for Jio to cross 300 million subscriber mark, primarily banking upon JioPhone.

It said now that JioPhone 2 is for Rs 2999, so it becomes even closer to a full-fledged Smartphones in terms of pricing.

So, the firm feels that the telco might slow down around 260-275 million marks of subscribers and it will be a herculean task to cross 300 million subscribers.

Even for JioPhone, the cumulative shipments have been a little over 50 million as per CMR's India Monthly Mobile Handset Report estimated till the end of June 2018, CMR said.

There are only 25 million subscribers on the network using a JioPhone as was announced by Mukesh Ambani at the AGM.

This is again not a healthy indicator, CMR informed.

The CMR also highlighted that there is also an upfront cost of Jio GigaRouter which it expects to be in around Rs 2500-3000 along with the offer.

As the video is the primary use of data in India with over 65 percent of data consumed as video in India as per the latest Nokia MBit report; users will also want to have the Set Top Box.

CMR predicted as of June 2018, end, India should be having more than 425 million broadband users that will include those connecting over a Data card other than an Internet-capable mobile phone including JioPhone.

With average household size being 4.7 members per family in India as per the last decadal census of 2011, these broadband internet users are spread over 90 million households in India. So, what Jio is expecting is having more than 50 percent market share in the fixed broadband market over a period of time, assuming all existing broadband users will go for a fixed broadband. This is only hypothetical even in thinking.