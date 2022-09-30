Jio 5G to Arrive in Four Cities by Diwali; Deployment in Other Cities by 2023 News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

The largest telecom operator in India, Reliance Jio is all set to roll out its 5G services soon. The Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, announced that the telco will launch its 5G services in four key cities in the country by Diwali, and these include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

While these four cities will get the 5G services of Jio initially, the telecom operator plans to roll out the next-gen network services to most parts of the country by December 2023. Notably, Jio will launch 5G services with its 5G SA (standalone) networks.

Jio to Replicate Same Strategy As 4G

Jio shocked everyone with the launch of its 4G services back in 2016, and the telco is expected to follow the same strategy for its 5G services as well. There are reports that the company could shock everyone with its 5G networks. While the tariff is one aspect of it, there are a lot more things than just consumer mobile network services.

At the time of launching its 4G services, Jio said that it will let users get its 4G SIM cards for free with benefits such as free data and voice calls. This was something that disrupted the Indian telecom market. Is there a possibility that Jio would mimic the same strategy with its 5G services too? While nothing is confirmed officially, we need to wait to know what Jio will offer its subscribers awaiting the 5G launch.

Jio 5G to Focus on Consumers and Enterprises

With the 5G launch in the pipeline, Jio is likely to bring the services to both consumers and enterprise users. In the telecom sector, the company would have to tackle a lot of competition as several tech companies would be jumping on this bandwagon by securing a telecom license from DoT. As per a recent report from Ericsson, consumers seek additional bundled services with 5G plans.

Related: Here's a look at the best 4G plans offered by Reliance Jio

Notably, Jio has set itself in the best position in the telecom sector to witness profitability and is all set to go public with its IPO (Initial Public Offering) set for 2023. In that case, it will get funds to expand its services and go into direct competition with Vi and Airtel. Jio is known to play the telecom game at scale and offers its services at relatively lesser pricing than rivals in each aspect. Going by the same, Jio is expected to position itself as the most affordable telco in the 5G sector to lure more consumers as fast as possible while Airtel is likely to carry on with its 'premium' image.

Best Mobiles in India