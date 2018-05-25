Jio Cricket Pack offers 8GB data add-on pack for Rs. 101

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2018 is about to come to an end. Now, Reliance Jio offers complimentary data in order to let subscribers enjoy the final match. When the IPL season debuted in April, the operator announced a special Rs. 251 pack offering 2GB of 4G data per day for 51 days.

Now, the telco has quietly announced a Cricket Teaser Pack without much fanfare. This pack offers 8GB of data to the subscribers who did not recharge with the Rs. 251 cricket pack last month. The new Jio Cricket Pack offers 2GB of 4G data per day for four days for Rs. 101.

As of now, Jio has not revealed when this add-on data pack will be made available for its subscribers. The prepaid subscribers of Jio can check if they are eligible for this plan by heading to the My Plans section in the MyJio app. It will be available as a free add-on pack with a pricing of Rs. 101. Notably, it does not offer SMS or voice calling benefits as it is an add-on pack.

This pack lets subscribers stream almost every live match for four days just like the previous cricket pack. Though it offers 8GB data for a validity of four days, there is a daily limit of 2GB. Additional data usage per day will not cost the users as Jio provides unlimited data. However, the speed will drop to 64kbps after exceeding the 2GB daily data limit.

Just like the Rs. 251 cricket pack, this new complimentary data pack can also be used for any purpose and is not restricted to cricket or video streaming alone.

Earn rewards with Jio

The Jio uses can play a live mobile game called Jio Cricket Play Along even during the last two matches. This game offers real-time interaction during the matches and rewards participants with prizes. Get to know how to earn money this IPL season from here. The operator also announced a new web show that can be viewed via the MyJio app. These were a part of the Jio Cricket Season Pack priced at Rs. 251.