Jio database safe, hackers' website suspended

With Reliance Jio refuting reports of a breach into its database, the account of the website that claimed to have dumped the data on its platform has now been suspended.

The website, titled magicapk.com, claimed late on Sunday it has hacked into Jio database and has made personal details of its over 100 million users available on the website.

"We have come across the unverified and unsubstantiated claims of the website and are investigating it. Prima facie, the data appears to be unauthentic," a Jio spokesperson said in a statement.

"We want to assure our subscribers that their data is safe and maintained with highest security. Data is only shared with authorities as per their requirement," the spokesperson added.

The account of the website now stands suspended.

The domain name appeared to be registered somewhere in India. Various IP tracking websites track the geographic location of magicapk.com to Maharashtra.

However, it is common for hackers to camouflage their location via various methods including proxy servers.

"We have informed law enforcement agencies about the claims of the website and will follow through to ensure strict action is taken," the Jio statement said.

