Jio Giga Fiber Effect: BSNL reaching out to customers for FTTH, Broadband products

The State-run telecom operator BSNL has announced that the retailer network which has been doing SIM and recharges business is now reaching out to the customers for Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and broadband products.

"Industry is going through a tough phase of price wars and customer churn, in these challenging times we are focusing and engaging more on customer relationship directly or through our channel partners to win customer faith in our technology-rich products and affordable prices", said Vivek Banzal Director CFA, BSNL.

The company is also investing heavily on Home WiFi and FTTH (Fiber to the home) rollouts to deliver ultra-high bandwidths and quality HD contents to its customers at attractive prices.

"We have been getting feedback on delayed delivery of telephone bills in select geographies, particularly rural areas, and going digital is the only way forward, so we have enabled our retailers with the new digital platform whereby bill details sharing with customers or bill payments in any part of the country has been made possible through simple USSD based sessions on mobile platform. Also, we introduced 25 percent cash back to our customers who opt for annual plans for voice and data. Our technology and channel partners are our strength and we are ensuring the best products delivered through them to our esteemed customers, Banzal added.

For those who are not aware, BSNL has also launched a new digital payment platform for its landline, broadband, Fiber to home customers that will enable the customer to pay the bills at nearby BSNL retailer outlets. The countrywide retailer network of more than 400,000 outlets has been integrated on this platform to elevate customer experience on payments process. This new system is an addition to the existing countrywide network of customer service Centers and online payment portal.

Customer will be able to see the current bill details at any of BSNL retail. The bill payments made through retailers will be updated to BSNL Instantly. This facility greatly benefits customers in quick payment of BSNL Bills, and it is easy as doing a mobile recharge through the retail outlet.