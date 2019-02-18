Jio GigaFiber, JioPhone 3 and Jio DTH service expected to launch in July

Reliance Jio is always very specific about the launch dates of its upcoming products. Most of the big announcements are made on its Annual General Meeting, which the company host every year in Mumbai. Back in 2017 AGM, the company announced its first feature phone- the JioPhone which was launched at an effective price of Rs 0. In 2018 Jio announced its second feature phone- the Jiophone 2, along with Jio GigaFiber service, Jio DTH service and smart home solutions.

The 42nd AGM is expected to happen in July and the telco is once again expected to announce some much-awaited event. Reliance Jio has not confirmed anything so far, but there are reports which suggest that the company might announce the following in the upcoming AGM 2019 event.

Jio GigaFiber commercial launch

It seems that the company is all set to launch the Jio GigaFiber Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband service this year. The testing phase of the GigaFiber service is almost at the last stage, but still, the company is waiting to launch the services commercially. Earlier the service was expected to launch in March, but looking at the development of the service we can safely assume that there are some fair chances of delaying the launch. Moreover, the company has not specified any timeline for the commercial launch so we can expect the launch at AGM 2019.

JioPhone 3

There are chances that the company is gearing up to launch the successor of JioPhone 2 as known as JioPhone 3. According to the rumors the Jio Phone 3 will come with all touch screen with a 5-inch display. The smartphone is said to be powered by Android Go. Under the hood, the smartphone is backed by 2GB RAM, 64GB storage with expandable storage. On the optical front, the smartphone is will come with a 5-megapixel camera, along with an LED flash. On the front, it will house a 2-megapixel selfie camera.

Jio DTH service

Jio is also said to be working on its DTH services, but there is no information made available about the features of the service and how it will be different from other brands. We can expect some more information from the company in the near future.

Jio big-screen smartphone

It has been confirmed that Jio is working on a bigger screen smartphone but there is no information on when the company is going to launch the phone. Let's see whether the company will launch the device this year to reserve it for some other event.