ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Jio GigaFiber, JioPhone 3 and Jio DTH service expected to launch in July

Jio GigaFiber, JioPhone 3 and Jio DTH service expected to launch in July this year during the Annual General Meeting of Reliance.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Reliance Jio is always very specific about the launch dates of its upcoming products. Most of the big announcements are made on its Annual General Meeting, which the company host every year in Mumbai. Back in 2017 AGM, the company announced its first feature phone- the JioPhone which was launched at an effective price of Rs 0. In 2018 Jio announced its second feature phone- the Jiophone 2, along with Jio GigaFiber service, Jio DTH service and smart home solutions.

    Jio GigaFiber, JioPhone 3 and Jio DTH expected to launch in July

     

    The 42nd AGM is expected to happen in July and the telco is once again expected to announce some much-awaited event. Reliance Jio has not confirmed anything so far, but there are reports which suggest that the company might announce the following in the upcoming AGM 2019 event.

    Jio GigaFiber commercial launch

    It seems that the company is all set to launch the Jio GigaFiber Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband service this year. The testing phase of the GigaFiber service is almost at the last stage, but still, the company is waiting to launch the services commercially. Earlier the service was expected to launch in March, but looking at the development of the service we can safely assume that there are some fair chances of delaying the launch. Moreover, the company has not specified any timeline for the commercial launch so we can expect the launch at AGM 2019.

    Jio GigaFiber, JioPhone 3 and Jio DTH expected to launch in July

     

    JioPhone 3

    There are chances that the company is gearing up to launch the successor of JioPhone 2 as known as JioPhone 3. According to the rumors the Jio Phone 3 will come with all touch screen with a 5-inch display. The smartphone is said to be powered by Android Go. Under the hood, the smartphone is backed by 2GB RAM, 64GB storage with expandable storage. On the optical front, the smartphone is will come with a 5-megapixel camera, along with an LED flash. On the front, it will house a 2-megapixel selfie camera.

    Jio GigaFiber, JioPhone 3 and Jio DTH expected to launch in July

    Jio DTH service

    Jio is also said to be working on its DTH services, but there is no information made available about the features of the service and how it will be different from other brands. We can expect some more information from the company in the near future.

    Jio big-screen smartphone

    It has been confirmed that Jio is working on a bigger screen smartphone but there is no information on when the company is going to launch the phone. Let's see whether the company will launch the device this year to reserve it for some other event.

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue