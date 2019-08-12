ENGLISH

    Jio GigaFiber Launched in India And Offers Free 4K LED TVs, First-Day-First-Show Service And More

    By
    |

    The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industry, Mukesh Ambani has announced the launch of its Jio GigaFiber at the 42nd Annual General meeting. This is one of the most awaited broadband services in the country. Here are details:

    Reliance Jio GigaFiber Finally Launched In India After a Long Wait

     

    The newly launched broadband services will offer OTT streaming video services which will allow premium Jio GigaFiber users to watch movies on the same day of their release. The service is called First-Day-First-Show. However, we still have to wait for this service, because it will be available for users by the mid of 2020.

    During the AGM 2019, Ambani has also announced that the Jio GigaFiber IoT will be made available commercially from January 1, 2020. The company is aiming for 2 billion connected IoT devices in the country within the next two years.

    Besides, the company has also picked up a majority of shares in Den and Hathway Cable to speed up the broadband rollout and provide last-mile connectivity.

    Jio GigaFiber Price, Offers And Availability

    The Jio GigaFiber will be available with a starting tariff plan of Rs. 700 at 100MBPS speed per month and the plans go up to Rs. 10,000. Besides, the voice calls made through landline phones will be free with broadband services.

    Under the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, the company is offering a free HD LED 4K TV along with a 4K set-top box if the user is opting for the annual plan which is called Jio Forever Plans.

    The Jio GigaFiber services will be launched on a commercial basis on 5th September 2019 - which is also going to be the third anniversary of Reliance Jio.

    So if you are planning to get the Jio GigaFiber broadband connection then get yourself register on gigafiber.jio.com.

    How To Register For Jio GigaFiber

    • First, you need to visit the Jio GigaFiber official website
    • Now enter the location where you want the broadband connection.
    • You can use the map also to locate your building.
    • Now, you have to enter your name, contact number, and email ID.
    • After that, you have to re-enter your location and click the "Confirm" button.

