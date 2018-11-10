Jio to soon offer 99% indoor coverage with Samsung small cells

Samsung and Reliance Jio have teamed up to deploy small cells in a large volume to enhance the indoor coverage of the telco by 99%. This information was revealed by a top executive in an interview. This shouldn't be a huge surprise as Samsung Networks had bagged a new 4G LTE network expansion contract from Reliance Jio earlier this year. This move was made to increase the telco's 4G network penetration from 75% to 99% this year.

Notably, Samsung Networks is the sole 4G equipment provider to Jio. Previously, it bagged successive contracts to supply equipment for over 140,000 sites for a pan India coverage.

Jio to focus on coverage and capacity

Now, a report by The Economic Times citing the information provided by Srini Sundararajan, Senior Vice President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung India in an interview reveals more details. As per the interview, Samsung Networks is working on indoor small cells. Already, the outdoor coverage is happening at a good speed based on the site availability and other factors. When it comes to the indoor coverage, the company is planning to expand the coverage.

He added that Jio tells them about its network equipment and they support. The indoor equipment are smaller, easy to deploy and self-configured. Sundararajan went on stating that Jio is expanding its network for both capacity needs and coverage all over the country. It has to be both these factors. There are regions where consumers need more coverage. In every project, there is a specific percentage of sites for coverage and a large percentage for capacity.

What are small cells?

Talking about the small cells, Samsung is deploying their own Small Cells, which are plug and play devices to boost the indoor coverage. These devices weight in around 0.5 kg, so they can be easily used indoors. For instance, these small cells can be mounted on walls or attached to the ceiling or desk. When deployed, these small cells can boost the indoor network tremendously for the telco.

As per the company, the small cells can support up to 16 users and deliver a speed of up to 224 Mbps. These devices have a range of approximately 1000 sq meters.

Samsung and Jio will team up for 5G coverage

Samsung also partnered with DoT in order to test the 5G services in the country with this technology. Eventually, there are speculations that both Samsung and Jio might team up for the 5G coverage in the future.