Jio Introduces Cheapest Prepaid Plan For Just Rs. 1; How To Recharge News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Telecom operators including Reliance Jio recently increased the cost of their prepaid tariff plans. Now, Jio has launched the cheapest prepaid plan which will cost just Rs. 1. With this plan, users will get 100MB of data and it comes with a validity of 30 days. You can check whether the new plan is available for you or not and can recharge it from the MyJio app.

Here's How To Recharge Jio Rs. 1 Prepaid Plan

Most Jio users have the MyJio app on their smartphones. If you don't have the app, can download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App store. Now, follow these steps to check if the plan is available for you and how to recharge.

Step 1: First, head over to the MyJio app and log in with your Jio number.

Step 2: Now, go to the 'recharge' section and then click on the 'value' section which can be found at the top row.

Step 3: After that, tap on the 'other plans' option placed at the bottom.

Step 4: Finally, you can see the Jio Re 1 prepaid plan. To recharge click on the 'buy' option and make the payment using any UPI or cards.

The new plan doesn't visible on the Jio website. So, you need to recharge via the MyJio app. It will be very helpful for those who don't need much data. It is also important to note that Jio allows users to do multiple Re 1 recharge once the 100MB data from the initial pack is finished.

In the same news, Reliance Jio recently hiked the cost of the Rs. 98 prepaid plan which is now priced at Rs. 119. However, Jio discontinued this plan back in May 2021. Now, it has been relaunched in the country with additional benefits.

Previously, the plan offered unlimited voice calling to any network and 1.5GB of data per day for 14 days. Now, the Rs. 119 Jio prepaid plan offers an additional 300 SMS along with unlimited voice calling and 1.5GB of data per day. The time validity remains the same as 14 days.

Best Mobiles in India